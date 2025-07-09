In a dazzling debut for Chelsea, João Pedro showcased his skills by scoring two decisive goals in a Club World Cup semifinal against Fluminense. The young striker's performance came just days after signing with the London club, illustrating his potential to thrive on the international stage.

Despite his triumph, João remained grounded, opting not to celebrate excessively out of respect for Fluminense, the club that nurtured his talent from a young age. 'They showed me to the world,' João expressed, acknowledging the vital role the Brazilian club played in his professional journey.

His transfer from Brighton marks a significant career milestone and highlights the ongoing financial challenges Brazilian clubs face in retaining top talent. As European clubs benefit from lucrative broadcasting deals, Brazilian teams often find themselves in a position where selling players is necessary for survival.