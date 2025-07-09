All Eyes on Major Developments in Sports: From F1 Rights to NBA Summer League

In a recent wave of sports news, Apple is reportedly in talks to secure the rights to televise Formula 1 races in the U.S., according to a Financial Times report. While Reuters has yet to confirm, this potential bid development could reshape broadcasting in the sport.

On the MLB front, Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. has been sidelined due to back tightness, while Athletics' Jacob Wilson suffered a hand injury, leaving fans concerned as the season progresses. In NBA news, the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly leading the race to sign three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, contingent on a contract buyout by the Phoenix Suns.

The NBA Summer League has attracted significant attention, with ticket prices reaching historic highs as fans anticipate a showdown between top pick Cooper Flagg and Bronny James. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz continues to shine in tennis, advancing to the Wimbledon semifinals with a commanding win over Cameron Norrie.

