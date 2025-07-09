India A Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Ireland as Europe Tour Kicks Off

The India A Men's Hockey Team launched their European tour with a commanding 6-1 victory over Ireland at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Their performance across all four quarters was nearly flawless, highlighted by goals from Uttam Singh, Amandeep Lakra, and a remarkable brace by Aditya Lalage. Forwards Selvam Karthi and Boby Singh Dhami capped off India's dominant display by adding their names to the scoresheet. Ireland could only muster a consolation goal against a robust Indian defense.

India is set to face Ireland again on July 9 at 21:30 IST, eager to continue their winning momentum. The tour will see India compete against notable European teams, including France, England, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Each match is expected to challenge the depth and resilience of India's burgeoning talent pool as they aim to strengthen their pipeline for the senior national team.

Organized by Hockey India, this European expedition features eight high-stakes matches, offering invaluable international experience to both young and seasoned Indian players. Led by captain Sanjay, the squad sees the tour as a crucial step in enhancing their capabilities on the international stage.

