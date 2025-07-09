Christian Horner Steps Down: A New Era for Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing has dismissed team principal Christian Horner after a 20-year tenure. The longest-serving principal since the team's 2005 Formula One entry, Horner will be succeeded by Alan Permane. Laurent Mekies is appointed CEO as Red Bull trails in the constructors' championship standings.
Christian Horner's two-decade reign as team principal of Red Bull Racing has come to an end, as announced by the Formula One team on Wednesday. The veteran leader was pivotal since Red Bull joined the racing arena in 2005.
The 51-year-old, known as the longest-serving principal in Formula One history, will be succeeded by Alan Permane, the current Racing Director. Laurent Mekies has been appointed as the new CEO, marking the start of a new chapter for the team.
Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments, extended gratitude to Horner for his outstanding service. Meanwhile, Red Bull faces challenges in the constructors' championship, currently in fourth position with 172 points, far behind the leading McLaren team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
