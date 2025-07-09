Left Menu

Bumrah Set to Boost India's Squad in Crucial Lord's Test Against England

India prepares for the third Test against England at Lord's, with Jasprit Bumrah likely replacing Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI. After a historic win at Edgbaston, the teams are tied 1-1 in the series, with India aiming to continue their momentum and England seeking a comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:21 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
India is poised for pivotal changes as they prepare for the third Test against England at Lord's, in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Spearheaded by the likely addition of Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team is eyeing a consecutive victory following their landmark 336-run win at Edgbaston.

As the series stands level at 1-1, the stakes are high for both teams. England, having previously chased down an intimidating target of 371 at Headingley, will strive for redemption in this crucial encounter. The Indian squad, however, plans to ride their momentum into Lord's, a venue where they have been historically dominant.

Leading the charge for India is skipper Shubman Gill, who boasts a remarkable 585 runs from two Tests. Meanwhile, England's Josh Tongue has emerged as a formidable opponent, securing 11 wickets across four innings. As the teams head into the third Test, strategic changes such as the expected inclusion of Bumrah might provide India the edge needed to outplay England once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

