John Gwite Pedals to Glory: New National Record at Race Around Poland

John Gwite, India's renowned ultra-endurance cyclist, has set a new national record at the Race Around Poland (RAP), one of the globe's most challenging events, by finishing in less than 10 days.

Completing the 3,600 km course in 237 hours, equivalent to 9 days and 21 hours, Gwite shattered the previous Indian record of 274 hours. The event saw participation from over 60 international ultra-cyclists.

Held around the perimeter of Poland, the race includes an elevation gain of over 31,000 meters. Competitors undertook this grueling challenge solo and unsupported, with no team cars or external help allowed, underlining its status as one of Europe's toughest ultra-endurance cycling events and a qualifier for the Race Across America.

