India's Strategic Playbook: Keys to Triumph at Lord's

Deep Dasgupta highlights India's focus areas ahead of the third Test against England at Lord's. Stressing consistency, rest, and adaptation to Lord's slope, India's victory in the Edgbaston Test sets a strong foundation for their ongoing campaign in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:18 IST
Deep Dasgupta (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has pinpointed crucial areas where the Indian cricket team must focus to maintain their momentum after leveling the series against England at Edgbaston. With the third Test looming in the prestigious Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, the match kicks off on July 10 at Lord's, the Home of Cricket.

India's remarkable 336-run triumph at Edgbaston marks their first win there and their most significant Test victory abroad by runs. As they prepare for Lord's, where losses have been rare in recent tours, Dasgupta outlines the need for consistent performances, particularly after a balanced display in both batting and bowling in the second Test.

Dasgupta advises adequate resting for players due to the short turnaround between Tests, highlighting recovery's significance for fast bowlers and captain Shubman Gill, renowned for his long innings. He underlines Lord's unique slope as a critical factor that inexperienced players must adapt to. With India poised to tackle these challenges, Gill shines with standout performances, leading series runs tally, while England's Josh Tongue emerges as a key wicket-taker.

