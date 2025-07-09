Chris Gayle Criticizes Mulder's Missed Opportunity to Break Lara's Record

Chris Gayle, former West Indies captain, has voiced his disappointment towards Wiaan Mulder, the stand-in captain for South Africa, for missing a golden opportunity to break Brian Lara's record of the highest individual Test score. Mulder, on the brink of surpassing the legendary 400-run mark, declared unbeaten on 367 against Zimbabwe.

To the surprise of many, South Africa declared their innings at a substantial 626/5 on the second day of the Test. Gayle, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, remarked, "If I could get the chance to get 400, I would get 400. That doesn't happen often." He stressed that seizing such opportunities is crucial for gaining legendary status in cricket.

Despite Mulder's commanding performance with 49 fours and four sixes, Gayle criticized the decision to stop short of a record. He described it as a significant error, emphasizing the rareness of such a chance in Test cricket. Mulder's standout innings has become the fifth-highest score in history, just behind Mahela Jayawardene's 374 in 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)