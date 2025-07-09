Rishabh Pant Highlights Concerns Over Ball Shape in India-England Test Series

Indian vice-captain and star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has voiced concerns about the cricket ball's tendency to lose shape prematurely during the ongoing India-England Test series. He labeled the situation as unprecedented and troubling for the sport.

As the third Test approaches at Lord's, with the series tied at one-all, Pant noted that the Dukes ball's frequent deformation has been a significant headache for bowlers, who face restrictions on changing the ball. Typically, a ball change is permitted only after 80 overs.

Pant expressed his views in a pre-match press conference, stating that while the ball brand should not matter, consistency in assessing the ball's shape is crucial. He lamented the variability in play caused by a misshaped ball, urging for a solution to be found by cricketing authorities. Pant also praised the excellent teamwork and understanding with captain Shubman Gill, attributing it to improved communication on the field.

Reflecting on the performances of bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep in the second Test, Pant acknowledged their crucial contributions to India's success. Siraj and Deep collectively secured exceptional hauls, reinforcing the team's strength and morale heading into the crucial third Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)