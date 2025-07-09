Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Highlights Concerns Over Ball Shape in India-England Test Series

Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant raises concerns over the Dukes' cricket ball frequently losing shape in the ongoing series against England. Pant emphasizes the issue's impact on play, highlighting the challenges faced by players and the need for consistency in ball shape measurements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:30 IST
Rishabh Pant Highlights Concerns Over Ball Shape in India-England Test Series
Rishabh Pant. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian vice-captain and star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has voiced concerns about the cricket ball's tendency to lose shape prematurely during the ongoing India-England Test series. He labeled the situation as unprecedented and troubling for the sport.

As the third Test approaches at Lord's, with the series tied at one-all, Pant noted that the Dukes ball's frequent deformation has been a significant headache for bowlers, who face restrictions on changing the ball. Typically, a ball change is permitted only after 80 overs.

Pant expressed his views in a pre-match press conference, stating that while the ball brand should not matter, consistency in assessing the ball's shape is crucial. He lamented the variability in play caused by a misshaped ball, urging for a solution to be found by cricketing authorities. Pant also praised the excellent teamwork and understanding with captain Shubman Gill, attributing it to improved communication on the field.

Reflecting on the performances of bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep in the second Test, Pant acknowledged their crucial contributions to India's success. Siraj and Deep collectively secured exceptional hauls, reinforcing the team's strength and morale heading into the crucial third Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025