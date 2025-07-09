Left Menu

Jordan Henderson Departs Ajax: A Surprising Exit

England international Jordan Henderson is set to leave Ajax Amsterdam after 18 months, departing on a free transfer. The midfielder, who joined from Al-Ettifaq, contributed to Ajax's runner-up finish in the Eredivisie. Henderson reported to the club's training camp to bid farewell to teammates.

England international Jordan Henderson is poised to depart Ajax Amsterdam on a free transfer after an 18-month stint, according to Dutch media reports on Wednesday. The 35-year-old midfielder arrived at Ajax from Saudi club Al-Ettifaq in January 2024 and has been a key player for the team.

During his time at Ajax, Henderson helped the club secure a runner-up finish in the Eredivisie, ensuring direct entry to the Champions League group phase. Despite having a year left on his contract, Henderson was granted extra leave due to the death of former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota and returned to bid farewell to his Ajax teammates.

The club has not officially announced Henderson's departure, although the seasoned player made 57 appearances and scored once for the team. In a surprising turn, he was recalled to the England squad by new manager Thomas Tuchel, advancing his caps to 84 after participating in World Cup qualifiers this year.

