Kabaddi Champions League: A New Era for Indian Sport

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) launched its inaugural season with a lively press event and player auction, featuring prominent figures from kabaddi, para-sports, and fitness. Legends Mohit Chhillar and Rajesh Narwal emphasized the league's promise, while para-athlete Navdeep Singh and influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria highlighted its widespread appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:01 IST
Kabaddi Champions League logo. (Photo/KCL). Image Credit: ANI
The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has made a thrilling debut, capturing the attention of the sports world with a vibrant press conference and a player auction that kicked off the league's first season. The event was attended by figures from professional kabaddi, para-sports, and fitness, blending celebration with spirited discourse about the sport's future.

Kabaddi legends Mohit Chhillar and Rajesh Narwal energized the audience, expressing their faith in KCL's transformative potential for young athletes. Chhillar highlighted the platform's ability to provide aspiring players with the opportunity to excel, stating, "KCL is where passion meets dedication, setting the stage for kabaddi's future." Narwal underscored the sport's cultural significance, declaring, "Kabaddi is about courage and pride, and the KCL will build stories for future generations."

Further adding to the event's inclusivity, para javelin thrower Navdeep Singh Sheoran emphasized the league's role in challenging limits and providing a stage for raw talent. Fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria praised kabaddi's holistic appeal, stressing its blend of physical and mental strength. As anticipation built, attention turned to the player auction, a pivotal moment in defining teams for KCL's first season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

