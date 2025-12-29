Kabaddi Champions League: A New Era for Indian Sport

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has made a thrilling debut, capturing the attention of the sports world with a vibrant press conference and a player auction that kicked off the league's first season. The event was attended by figures from professional kabaddi, para-sports, and fitness, blending celebration with spirited discourse about the sport's future.

Kabaddi legends Mohit Chhillar and Rajesh Narwal energized the audience, expressing their faith in KCL's transformative potential for young athletes. Chhillar highlighted the platform's ability to provide aspiring players with the opportunity to excel, stating, "KCL is where passion meets dedication, setting the stage for kabaddi's future." Narwal underscored the sport's cultural significance, declaring, "Kabaddi is about courage and pride, and the KCL will build stories for future generations."

Further adding to the event's inclusivity, para javelin thrower Navdeep Singh Sheoran emphasized the league's role in challenging limits and providing a stage for raw talent. Fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria praised kabaddi's holistic appeal, stressing its blend of physical and mental strength. As anticipation built, attention turned to the player auction, a pivotal moment in defining teams for KCL's first season.

