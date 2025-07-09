Heartwarming Moment: Asllani's Memorable 200th Cap Gesture

In a touching gesture after Sweden's 1-0 victory over Denmark in the Women's Euros, team captain Kosovare Asllani parted with her memorable 200th cap shirt.

A fan, identified as Flora from Kosovo, convinced Asllani to give up her shirt, which the footballer was initially reluctant to do.

Flora, who plans to take the shirt to Kosovo, expressed immense admiration for Asllani, celebrating her as a favorite player and linking cultural roots with her sporting achievements.

