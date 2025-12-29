Resounding Victory for Kosovo's Albin Kurti: A New Political Chapter

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti has cinched a decisive election victory that potentially ends a prolonged political deadlock. With nearly all votes counted, Kurti's Vetevendosje Party secured over 49% of the vote, needing only minor coalition support to gain a majority.

This victory empowers Kurti to advance domestic reforms, including welfare expansion and increased public sector pay. However, significant challenges linger, specifically in health and education and escalating tensions with Serbia. The election results signal a shift for Vetevendosje, previously stifled by insufficient votes and coalition struggles, stymying parliament for much of 2025 and hindering international funding of around 1 billion euros.

The EU lauded Kosovo's commitment to democracy and pledged further financial aid. At stake in Kurti's new term are Kosovo's international alliances and EU membership prospects, amid rampant issues with Serbia. Despite these ongoing challenges, the election period, coinciding with a large diasporic presence, provided a hopeful momentum shift.