Sinner Shines in Wimbledon Showdown: Clinches Semi-final Spot

World number one Jannik Sinner brushed aside any concerns regarding his elbow injury by securing a decisive victory over American 10th seed Ben Shelton, propelling himself into the Wimbledon semi-final for the second time.

Under the tense conditions on Court One, Sinner, adorned with a white sleeve on his arm for protection, maintained composure to clinch a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 win. Despite a formidable challenge presented by Shelton's impressive serves, Sinner capitalized on critical moments.

The Italian tennis star aims to overcome past losses and make history as the first Italian to claim a Wimbledon title. Next, he faces a potential rematch with Novak Djokovic or compatriot Flavio Cobolli. Sinner continues unfazed through high-pressure matches, underscoring his elite status in the sport.