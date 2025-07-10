Left Menu

Sinner Shines in Wimbledon Showdown: Clinches Semi-final Spot

World number one Jannik Sinner advances to the Wimbledon semi-final by defeating Ben Shelton in a high-stakes match despite recent elbow injury concerns. Dominating with strategic precision, Sinner wins 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4, maintaining his undefeated streak against Americans, and is poised for a potential clash with Novak Djokovic.

Updated: 10-07-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:09 IST
World number one Jannik Sinner brushed aside any concerns regarding his elbow injury by securing a decisive victory over American 10th seed Ben Shelton, propelling himself into the Wimbledon semi-final for the second time.

Under the tense conditions on Court One, Sinner, adorned with a white sleeve on his arm for protection, maintained composure to clinch a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4 win. Despite a formidable challenge presented by Shelton's impressive serves, Sinner capitalized on critical moments.

The Italian tennis star aims to overcome past losses and make history as the first Italian to claim a Wimbledon title. Next, he faces a potential rematch with Novak Djokovic or compatriot Flavio Cobolli. Sinner continues unfazed through high-pressure matches, underscoring his elite status in the sport.

