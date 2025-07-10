Lauren James Shines as England Dominates Netherlands at Euro 2025

England made a strong statement at Euro 2025 with a commanding 4-0 win over the Netherlands, spearheaded by Lauren James's impressive double. This result propels the defending champions back into contention following a previous defeat to France.

Both England and the Netherlands now hold three points in Group D. A decisive match against Wales awaits England, while the Netherlands will face France. This fixture is crucial for England's progression and demonstrates their attacking acuity.

The match saw Lauren James rise to the occasion, scoring her second goal in the 60th minute. This marked a triumphant return following her injury. England coach Sarina Wiegman commended the team's performance, highlighting their cohesive strategy against a formidable Dutch side.