Lauren James Shines as England Dominates Netherlands at Euro 2025

England roared back to form at Euro 2025 with a 4-0 victory over the Netherlands. Lauren James scored twice, with Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone adding to the tally. The win puts England back on track after a loss to France, showcasing their attacking prowess against the Dutch.

Updated: 10-07-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:20 IST
England made a strong statement at Euro 2025 with a commanding 4-0 win over the Netherlands, spearheaded by Lauren James's impressive double. This result propels the defending champions back into contention following a previous defeat to France.

Both England and the Netherlands now hold three points in Group D. A decisive match against Wales awaits England, while the Netherlands will face France. This fixture is crucial for England's progression and demonstrates their attacking acuity.

The match saw Lauren James rise to the occasion, scoring her second goal in the 60th minute. This marked a triumphant return following her injury. England coach Sarina Wiegman commended the team's performance, highlighting their cohesive strategy against a formidable Dutch side.

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

