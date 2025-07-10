Djokovic's Wimbledon Quest: Record Semis and New Battles Await

Novak Djokovic is relentlessly advancing towards tennis immortality, having secured his spot in his record 14th Wimbledon semi-final. His latest triumph saw him overcome a set disadvantage to defeat Flavio Cobolli, setting up an imminent clash with world number one Jannik Sinner.

The women's quarter-finals saw significant milestones as Poland's Iga Swiatek reached her first Wimbledon semi-final by dispatching Liudmila Samsonova. Swiatek will meet Belinda Bencic, who secured her spot by overcoming Mirra Andreeva, achieving a similar feat for the first time on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Djokovic remains a formidable contender, eyeing Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon singles titles. Despite the challenge posed by top-ranked Sinner and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, few would dismiss Djokovic's chances, given his dominant performance at this year's tournament.