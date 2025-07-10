Left Menu

Djokovic's Wimbledon Quest: Record Semis and New Battles Await

Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of tennis greatness, reaching his 14th Wimbledon semi-final after a comeback victory. He is set to face world number one Jannik Sinner next. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic advance to the women's semi-finals, setting up an intriguing series of matches at Wimbledon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 01:24 IST
Djokovic's Wimbledon Quest: Record Semis and New Battles Await
Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is relentlessly advancing towards tennis immortality, having secured his spot in his record 14th Wimbledon semi-final. His latest triumph saw him overcome a set disadvantage to defeat Flavio Cobolli, setting up an imminent clash with world number one Jannik Sinner.

The women's quarter-finals saw significant milestones as Poland's Iga Swiatek reached her first Wimbledon semi-final by dispatching Liudmila Samsonova. Swiatek will meet Belinda Bencic, who secured her spot by overcoming Mirra Andreeva, achieving a similar feat for the first time on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Djokovic remains a formidable contender, eyeing Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon singles titles. Despite the challenge posed by top-ranked Sinner and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, few would dismiss Djokovic's chances, given his dominant performance at this year's tournament.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025