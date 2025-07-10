Djokovic's Wimbledon Quest: Record Semis and New Battles Await
Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of tennis greatness, reaching his 14th Wimbledon semi-final after a comeback victory. He is set to face world number one Jannik Sinner next. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic advance to the women's semi-finals, setting up an intriguing series of matches at Wimbledon.
Novak Djokovic is relentlessly advancing towards tennis immortality, having secured his spot in his record 14th Wimbledon semi-final. His latest triumph saw him overcome a set disadvantage to defeat Flavio Cobolli, setting up an imminent clash with world number one Jannik Sinner.
The women's quarter-finals saw significant milestones as Poland's Iga Swiatek reached her first Wimbledon semi-final by dispatching Liudmila Samsonova. Swiatek will meet Belinda Bencic, who secured her spot by overcoming Mirra Andreeva, achieving a similar feat for the first time on the grass courts of Wimbledon.
Djokovic remains a formidable contender, eyeing Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon singles titles. Despite the challenge posed by top-ranked Sinner and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, few would dismiss Djokovic's chances, given his dominant performance at this year's tournament.
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Bravehearts Clinch Semi-Final Spot; Mumbai Dreamers Salvage Dramatic Draw
Bengaluru Bravehearts Charge into RPL Semi-Finals with Thrilling Victory
Will Djoker Dance Again? Novak Djokovic and the Grand Slam Enigma
Iga Swiatek's Puzzle-Powered Triumph Leads to Bad Homburg Semi-Finals
Crossword Cleverness: Iga Swiatek Storms into Bad Homburg Semi-Finals