Red Bull Shakes Up Leadership: Christian Horner Replaced by Laurent Mekies

In a surprising move, Red Bull announced the dismissal of their longstanding team principal, Christian Horner, replacing him with Laurent Mekies. The shake-up comes as Red Bull struggles mid-season, lagging in the constructors' standings.

Horner, 51, had guided the team since its inception in 2005, times marked by both triumphs and tribulations. Notably, he was pivotal in securing multiple world championships under racers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. However, this season's underperformance led to a strategic change as Red Bull seeks new momentum.

Mekies, formerly of Racing Bulls, is poised to usher in a new era, greeting his promotion with optimism and pledging to uphold the team's legacy. As Horner bids goodbye, he leaves a profound imprint on Red Bull's journey, setting the stage for Mekies to steer the team towards future successes.