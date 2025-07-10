Lionesses Roar Back: England's Unyielding Spirit at Euro 2025

England's Lionesses demonstrated remarkable resilience under manager Sarina Wiegman's leadership at Euro 2025, bouncing back from a 2-1 loss to France by defeating the Netherlands 4-0. The victory was crucial for keeping their championship hopes alive, especially after facing intense scrutiny following the disappointing start.

Captain Leah Williamson and midfielder Georgia Stanway described the match as one of their toughest tests yet, highlighting the team's ability to review performances critically without succumbing to pressure. Wiegman emphasized the importance of communication and unity, key elements in their impressive comeback.

Standout performer Lauren James, previously doubtful due to injury, made a significant impact by scoring twice. Her teammate Alessia Russo praised James' talent, with Stanway echoing sentiments of her unique skill and confidence that instill enthusiasm within the team. This resilience and talent will be vital as they advance in the tournament.

