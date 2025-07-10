Left Menu

Lionesses Roar Back: England's Unyielding Spirit at Euro 2025

England's Lionesses, under the guidance of Sarina Wiegman, overcame a setback against France with a convincing 4-0 victory over the Netherlands in Euro 2025. The team showcased resilience and team spirit, with standout performances by Lauren James and vital team dynamics emphasized by Wiegman and players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 01:47 IST
England's Lionesses demonstrated remarkable resilience under manager Sarina Wiegman's leadership at Euro 2025, bouncing back from a 2-1 loss to France by defeating the Netherlands 4-0. The victory was crucial for keeping their championship hopes alive, especially after facing intense scrutiny following the disappointing start.

Captain Leah Williamson and midfielder Georgia Stanway described the match as one of their toughest tests yet, highlighting the team's ability to review performances critically without succumbing to pressure. Wiegman emphasized the importance of communication and unity, key elements in their impressive comeback.

Standout performer Lauren James, previously doubtful due to injury, made a significant impact by scoring twice. Her teammate Alessia Russo praised James' talent, with Stanway echoing sentiments of her unique skill and confidence that instill enthusiasm within the team. This resilience and talent will be vital as they advance in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

