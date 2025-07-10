France's Dominant Victory Over Wales in Euro 2025

France displayed footballing excellence as they defeated Wales 4-1, catapulting to the top of Group D in Euro 2025. The French team exhibited superior skill, overshadowing their opponents who nonetheless celebrated their first goal at a major championship.

The match saw an early lead established by Clara Mateo, as she scored a remarkable volley. While Wales managed to register their first European Championship goal through Ceri Holland and Jess Fishlock, their celebration was short-lived as France quickly regained dominance.

Errors in Welsh defense allowed France to widen their lead in the second half, with Amel Majri and Grace Geyoro adding to the scoreline, affirming France's commanding victory and leaving Wales' hopes of advancing hanging by a thread.