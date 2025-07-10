Eddie Jones Shakes Up Japan Squad for Wales Test

Japan's rugby coach Eddie Jones has announced five alterations to his squad for the upcoming test match against Wales, despite last weekend's success with a 24-19 victory over the same team.

The changes, revealed on Thursday, include strategic swaps in both the pack and the backline. Faulua Makisi will replace Amato Fakatava at the back of the scrum, while Keijiro Tamefusa takes the place of Shuhei Takeuchi in the front row.

Naoto Saito returns as scrumhalf after a victorious season in France, dislodging Shinobu Fujiwara, and Halatoa Vailea replaces the injured Takuro Matsunaga. Meanwhile, uncapped Sam Greene and Kazuma Ueda join the reserves as Jones tests new talent ahead of the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)