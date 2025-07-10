Left Menu

Eddie Jones Shakes Up Japan Squad for Wales Test

Japan's rugby coach Eddie Jones has made five changes to his team for their second match against Wales in Kobe, following their previous 24-19 victory. The adjustments include two changes in the pack and three in the backline, highlighting Jones' strategic approach ahead of future competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:58 IST
Japan's rugby coach Eddie Jones has announced five alterations to his squad for the upcoming test match against Wales, despite last weekend's success with a 24-19 victory over the same team.

The changes, revealed on Thursday, include strategic swaps in both the pack and the backline. Faulua Makisi will replace Amato Fakatava at the back of the scrum, while Keijiro Tamefusa takes the place of Shuhei Takeuchi in the front row.

Naoto Saito returns as scrumhalf after a victorious season in France, dislodging Shinobu Fujiwara, and Halatoa Vailea replaces the injured Takuro Matsunaga. Meanwhile, uncapped Sam Greene and Kazuma Ueda join the reserves as Jones tests new talent ahead of the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

