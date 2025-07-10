Left Menu

Grand Chamber Supports Caster Semenya's Battle for DSD Athlete Rights

The European Court's Grand Chamber upheld Caster Semenya's appeal that her protest against regulations barring her from competition was not heard. The rules require female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) to reduce testosterone levels. Semenya is advocating for equality for DSD athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:37 IST
The Grand Chamber of the European Court has reaffirmed its backing for Caster Semenya, ruling that her appeal on the controversial regulations restricting her competition rights was improperly addressed. Semenya, a double 800-meter Olympic champion, has been vocal against the regulations imposed by World Athletics.

These rules require female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) to medically lower their testosterone levels to below 2.5 nmol/L for at least six months if they wish to compete professionally. This can be achieved either through medication or surgical means, reflecting ongoing debates over gender and athletics.

Though Semenya, now 34, has transitioned into a coaching role, her fight persists not for personal gain but for the rights of other DSD athletes facing similar restrictions and perceived discrimination. Her continued advocacy highlights the broader discourse on fairness and gender in sports.

