Reddy's Breakthrough: India Strikes on Day One at Lord’s

India's all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy made significant strides in the Lord's Test by taking two pivotal wickets, placing England at 83 for two during the lunch break on day one. The much-anticipated return of Jasprit Bumrah saw him replace Prasidh Krishna as changes in the Indian lineup were expected.

Under the leadership of Ben Stokes, England elected to bat first, a rare decision in the current Bazball era for a home match. Despite the initial challenge posed by bowlers Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohamed Siraj, openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley displayed resilience, collectively amassing 39 runs within the initial 13 overs.

The unique slope of Lord's complex terrain affected the Indian bowlers, prompting an adjustment period. However, Reddy shone from the Nursery End, securing the dismissals of Duckett and Crawley. Reddy's effective over — coupled with a devoted crowd — emphasized Test cricket's enduring appeal, even drawing fans from India for this high-stakes fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)