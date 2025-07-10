Root and Pope Stabilize England After Quick Blows at Lord's
Stuart Broad commends Joe Root and Ollie Pope for stabilizing England's innings after an initial setback against India on the first day of the third Test at Lord's. With Reddy's quick wickets post-drinks, Root (24*) and Pope (12*) ensured England reached lunch at 83/2, consolidating a precarious start.
England's cricket team showed resilience on the first day of the third Test at Lord's, despite a shaky start following quick strikes by India's Nitish Kumar Reddy. A critical partnership between Joe Root and Ollie Pope helped the hosts stabilize at 83/2 by lunch, after initial setbacks.
Speaking to Sky Sports, former England pacer Stuart Broad remarked on the team's perseverance, noting that despite the two wickets lost after drinks, England had managed a positive start. Broad highlighted the importance of surviving the first crucial hour, although conceding that ideally only one or two wickets should have been lost.
In a match where England decided to bat first, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett fell to Reddy's impressive bowling, leaving the team at 44/2. However, Root and Pope's measured play ensured no further losses before lunch, with Root eyeing redemption after recent underwhelming performances.
