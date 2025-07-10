Root and Pope Stabilize England After Quick Blows at Lord's

England's cricket team showed resilience on the first day of the third Test at Lord's, despite a shaky start following quick strikes by India's Nitish Kumar Reddy. A critical partnership between Joe Root and Ollie Pope helped the hosts stabilize at 83/2 by lunch, after initial setbacks.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former England pacer Stuart Broad remarked on the team's perseverance, noting that despite the two wickets lost after drinks, England had managed a positive start. Broad highlighted the importance of surviving the first crucial hour, although conceding that ideally only one or two wickets should have been lost.

In a match where England decided to bat first, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett fell to Reddy's impressive bowling, leaving the team at 44/2. However, Root and Pope's measured play ensured no further losses before lunch, with Root eyeing redemption after recent underwhelming performances.