Left Menu

Root and Pope Stabilize England After Quick Blows at Lord's

Stuart Broad commends Joe Root and Ollie Pope for stabilizing England's innings after an initial setback against India on the first day of the third Test at Lord's. With Reddy's quick wickets post-drinks, Root (24*) and Pope (12*) ensured England reached lunch at 83/2, consolidating a precarious start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:42 IST
Root and Pope Stabilize England After Quick Blows at Lord's
Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrating a wicket (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's cricket team showed resilience on the first day of the third Test at Lord's, despite a shaky start following quick strikes by India's Nitish Kumar Reddy. A critical partnership between Joe Root and Ollie Pope helped the hosts stabilize at 83/2 by lunch, after initial setbacks.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former England pacer Stuart Broad remarked on the team's perseverance, noting that despite the two wickets lost after drinks, England had managed a positive start. Broad highlighted the importance of surviving the first crucial hour, although conceding that ideally only one or two wickets should have been lost.

In a match where England decided to bat first, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett fell to Reddy's impressive bowling, leaving the team at 44/2. However, Root and Pope's measured play ensured no further losses before lunch, with Root eyeing redemption after recent underwhelming performances.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025