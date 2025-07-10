Rishabh Pant's Injury Drama: Sudden Exit During the Test Match Against England

India's vice-captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant abruptly left the field during the second session of the opening day's play in the third Test against England after sustaining an injury to his left hand on Thursday.

Dhruv Jurel stepped in as his replacement behind the stumps for the ongoing match despite not being part of the playing XI, as initial on-field treatment did little to alleviate Pant's discomfort.

The injury occurred when Pant, attempting to stop a stray delivery from Jasprit Bumrah in the 34th over, managed to get his hands on the ball but couldn't prevent it completely, enabling England's Joe Root and Ollie Pope to run two.

