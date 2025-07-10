Left Menu

Wicket-Keeping Whirl: Babar Azam Caught in Controversy

In a surprising move, Pakistan's white-ball coach Mike Hesson suggested Babar Azam, traditionally a batsman, take on wicket-keeping. The idea aimed at ensuring his spot in the T20 team received backlash from former players. Babar, Rizwan, and Afridi remain out of the T20 squad amid ongoing camp engagements.

Karachi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:39 IST
Tension brews in Pakistan's cricket community as white-ball team coach Mike Hesson suggests that Babar Azam, a renowned batsman who has never kept wickets, consider the role to secure his T20 spot. The proposal has drawn criticism from former players.

A heated conversation unfolded in Lahore, with senior players expressing concern over the idea. Critics, including Rashid Latif and Basit Ali, labeled the suggestion unfair. They urged a more respectful approach toward senior players like Babar, Rizwan, and Afridi.

Despite being omitted from the forthcoming T20 series in Bangladesh, Babar and his fellow cricketers remain engaged in a training camp in Karachi, reflecting the complexities surrounding their selection criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

