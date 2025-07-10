Wicket-Keeping Whirl: Babar Azam Caught in Controversy

Tension brews in Pakistan's cricket community as white-ball team coach Mike Hesson suggests that Babar Azam, a renowned batsman who has never kept wickets, consider the role to secure his T20 spot. The proposal has drawn criticism from former players.

A heated conversation unfolded in Lahore, with senior players expressing concern over the idea. Critics, including Rashid Latif and Basit Ali, labeled the suggestion unfair. They urged a more respectful approach toward senior players like Babar, Rizwan, and Afridi.

Despite being omitted from the forthcoming T20 series in Bangladesh, Babar and his fellow cricketers remain engaged in a training camp in Karachi, reflecting the complexities surrounding their selection criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)