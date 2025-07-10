Wicket-Keeping Whirl: Babar Azam Caught in Controversy
In a surprising move, Pakistan's white-ball coach Mike Hesson suggested Babar Azam, traditionally a batsman, take on wicket-keeping. The idea aimed at ensuring his spot in the T20 team received backlash from former players. Babar, Rizwan, and Afridi remain out of the T20 squad amid ongoing camp engagements.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Tension brews in Pakistan's cricket community as white-ball team coach Mike Hesson suggests that Babar Azam, a renowned batsman who has never kept wickets, consider the role to secure his T20 spot. The proposal has drawn criticism from former players.
A heated conversation unfolded in Lahore, with senior players expressing concern over the idea. Critics, including Rashid Latif and Basit Ali, labeled the suggestion unfair. They urged a more respectful approach toward senior players like Babar, Rizwan, and Afridi.
Despite being omitted from the forthcoming T20 series in Bangladesh, Babar and his fellow cricketers remain engaged in a training camp in Karachi, reflecting the complexities surrounding their selection criteria.
(With inputs from agencies.)