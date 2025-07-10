Duranville's Setback: A Promising Talent Faces Surgery

Julien Duranville, Borussia Dortmund's gifted winger, is set to undergo surgery following a shoulder injury endured during a face-off with Real Madrid at the Club World Cup. The setback occurred as Dortmund fell to a tight 3-2 defeat in the quarterfinals last Saturday.

At just 19, Duranville has already encountered several injury hurdles since joining Dortmund at 16, but this latest ailment required a serious decision after Thursday's examination. Uncertain recovery timelines loom as he is considered one of the club's brightest prospects.

Club sporting director Sebastian Kehl described the injury as 'all the more bitter' given the substantial work invested in Duranville's fitness last season. Despite this, optimism remains high with the new season's kickoff for the German Cup scheduled for August 18.

