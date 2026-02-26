Revolutionizing Knee Surgery with FT-3D: Dr. Gill's Precision Paradigm

The orthopedic surgery sector witnesses a transformative shift as Dr. Tarandeep Singh Gill pioneers FT-3D Knee Resurfacing in India. This innovative technique emphasizes joint restoration, maintaining the integrity of natural bone, in stark contrast to traditional knee replacements.

Dr. Gill's expertise, shaped by Indian and European education, facilitated the creation of the RoboLens platform. This cutting-edge technology employs robotic precision and AI to plan surgeries with unparalleled accuracy, propelling him to the forefront of Indian orthopedic surgery.

FT-3D, requiring no drilling, minimizes complications, speeds recovery, and enhances patient comfort. Coupled with high-quality, durable implants, Dr. Gill redefines knee care, enabling patients to regain mobility swiftly and live pain-free lives.

