Northmore Steps In: England Preps for Argentina Rematch

Luke Northmore steps into the spotlight as he makes his debut at center for England in the second test against Argentina in San Juan. The lone change to the matchday 23, Northmore replaces the injured Henry Slade. Coach Steve Borthwick has opted to largely stick with the team that dominated Argentina 35-12 in the first match, despite several absentees due to the British & Irish Lions tour in Australia.

Coach Steve Borthwick is optimistic, stating, "Saturday's match in San Juan is another great challenge. The players have trained with real focus and intensity this week, determined to keep improving in every area. We're expecting a tactical battle as well as a tough, physical contest, and everyone is excited for what should be a fantastic test match."

The England lineup sees Harlequins center Northmore team up with Seb Atkinson in the midfield, and George Ford continues at flyhalf. The squad remains largely unchanged, highlighting a stable strategy. England's summer tour wraps up with a match against the United States in Washington D.C. on July 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)