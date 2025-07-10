Clash of Titans: Alcaraz vs. Fritz and Djokovic vs. Sinner at Wimbledon

The Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals promise thrilling encounters with high stakes on Friday. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faces American Taylor Fritz, while seven-time champion Novak Djokovic clashes with world number one Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz, the second seed, is chasing his third consecutive Wimbledon title. Despite early challenges, his recent performances suggest an insatiable drive for victory. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz, a big-serving American, aims to upset Alcaraz's momentum with his powerful play.

Later, Djokovic, a tennis legend at 38, defies age as he continues his remarkable career, seeking his 25th Grand Slam title. He faces Sinner, a player with striking similarities, who aims to create history by becoming the first Italian to win the Wimbledon singles title.

