Tragedy Strikes: Tennis Prodigy Shot by Father in Gurugram
Radhika Yadav, a former state-level tennis player, was allegedly shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, in their Gurugram home. The incident stems from disputed family matters regarding a tennis academy operated by Radhika. An FIR has been lodged, and Deepak has confessed to the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, former tennis player Radhika Yadav was fatally shot at her home in Gurugram by her father, Deepak Yadav, according to police reports. The tragedy unfolded on Thursday afternoon when multiple gunshots were fired, ending the life of the 25-year-old.
The alleged motive behind the act is said to originate from tensions over a tennis academy Radhika managed, which reportedly displeased her father. Deepak Yadav, who was arrested following his confession to the police, had been distressed by the perception of living off his daughter's earnings, sources reveal.
Authorities have seized the firearm used in the incident, a licensed .32 bore revolver, and registered an FIR as the investigation continues. The tragic death of a promising athlete underlines a deeply rooted family dispute, leaving the community in mourning.
