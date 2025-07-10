Left Menu

Thrilling Start in Third Test as England Post 251 on Day One

England made a solid start on the first day of the third Test against India, closing at 251 for 4. Joe Root led the innings with an unbeaten 99, supported by key contributions from Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes. India's bowlers toiled, with Reddy and Jadeja taking notable wickets.

Thrilling Start in Third Test as England Post 251 on Day One
England set a strong foundation in the third Test against India, ending Day One with 251 runs for the loss of four wickets. Joe Root was the star, missing out on a century with a 99 not out, forming the backbone of England's innings.

Supported by Ollie Pope, who scored a vital 44, and Ben Stokes, not out on 39, England's batting line-up showcased resilience against India's bowling attack. Notable performances came from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja, who picked crucial wickets to keep the match balanced.

India's Jasprit Bumrah managed an economical spell, with Reddy being the chief architect of England's setbacks. As the match progresses into Day Two, both teams will eye strategic advantages on the field.

