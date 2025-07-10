Left Menu

Tobin Heath Bids Farewell: A Legacy Beyond Championships

Renowned American soccer star Tobin Heath has announced her retirement. A two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist, Heath steps back from the sport after struggling with injuries. Known for her extraordinary skills, she remains a celebrated figure in U.S. Soccer history.

In a heartfelt announcement, Tobin Heath, a cornerstone of American soccer, declared her retirement. This news follows a challenging period marked by injuries, ending a career filled with commendable achievements including two World Cups and two Olympic golds.

Despite her desire to explore more in football, the 37-year-old stated on her RE-CAP Show podcast that the decision was inevitable. Reflecting on her career, Heath expressed gratitude, acknowledging the 'writing's on the wall' regarding her comeback.

Her last appearance was with OL Reign before knee surgery halted her play in September 2022. Heath, twice an NWSL champion with the Portland Thorns and U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year in 2016, remains renowned for her love of the game and her impressive 181 caps with the national team.

