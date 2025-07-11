Left Menu

Signe Gaupset Shines in Thrilling Norway Victory at Women's Euros

Norwegian winger Signe Gaupset inspired her team to a 4-3 victory over Iceland in the Women's Euros, scoring two goals and assisting twice. Norway maintained their perfect record, finishing Group A with nine points as Gaupset showcased her pivotal role in securing the win against a determined Iceland side.

In an electrifying match at the Women's Euros, Norway's Signe Gaupset delivered an exemplary performance, leading her team to a 4-3 win over Iceland. Gaupset, making her first start, scored twice and set up another two goals, driving Norway to a flawless record in Group A.

The game began with Iceland taking the lead, but Gaupset quickly countered with a low volley from a corner, equalizing in the 15th minute. Her 26th-minute left-footed shot then put Norway ahead. After the break, she assisted Frida Maanum twice, cementing her impact on the game.

Despite a resilient effort from Iceland, including goals from Hlin Eiriksdottir and a stoppage-time penalty, Norway secured the top group spot with nine points. Gaupset's performance not only ensured her team's victory but also highlighted her as a key player in Norway's campaign.

