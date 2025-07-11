Nordic Fans Shocked by High Prices at Women's Euros in Switzerland

Football fans from the Nordic region, accustomed to high prices at home, are taken aback by the costs at the Women's Euros in Switzerland, prompting global attention. Those following teams like Norway and Iceland report eye-watering prices on basics, indicating financial strain despite their familiarity with expensive items.

Norwegian Martinus Naalsund shared his perspective, noting while Swiss beer is cheaper than in Norway, other costs are prohibitively high, leaving him with minimal vacation funds. Similarly, Iceland fan Steinar Bergsson remarked on the persistent high costs compared to Iceland.

Eurostat confirms Switzerland's status as Europe's most expensive country. Fans from Norway, Finland, Iceland, and host nation Switzerland face steep prices at stadiums and accommodation. Despite peculiar lodging experiences, supporters express joy at witnessing their countrymen's performances in this significant tournament.