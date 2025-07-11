Left Menu

Nordic Fans Shocked by High Prices at Women's Euros in Switzerland

Nordic football fans are surprised by Switzerland's high prices during the Women's Euros. Despite being used to costly goods at home, the eye-watering expenses for basic items have been a concern. Fans from Norway, Iceland, and other countries express their struggles to afford the trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 03:48 IST
Nordic Fans Shocked by High Prices at Women's Euros in Switzerland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Football fans from the Nordic region, accustomed to high prices at home, are taken aback by the costs at the Women's Euros in Switzerland, prompting global attention. Those following teams like Norway and Iceland report eye-watering prices on basics, indicating financial strain despite their familiarity with expensive items.

Norwegian Martinus Naalsund shared his perspective, noting while Swiss beer is cheaper than in Norway, other costs are prohibitively high, leaving him with minimal vacation funds. Similarly, Iceland fan Steinar Bergsson remarked on the persistent high costs compared to Iceland.

Eurostat confirms Switzerland's status as Europe's most expensive country. Fans from Norway, Finland, Iceland, and host nation Switzerland face steep prices at stadiums and accommodation. Despite peculiar lodging experiences, supporters express joy at witnessing their countrymen's performances in this significant tournament.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025