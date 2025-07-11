Historic Goal Propels Switzerland to Women's Euros Quarter-Finals
Switzerland's women's football team reached the quarter-finals of the Women's Euros for the first time, following a last-minute goal by Riola Xhemaili against Finland. This historic achievement has garnered unprecedented support from fans, setting a record attendance at Stade de Geneve and inspiring future generations.
Switzerland's women's football team made history on Thursday with a dramatic 92nd-minute goal by Riola Xhemaili, securing a spot in the Women's Euros quarter-finals for the first time. The match against Finland ended in a 1-1 draw, enough to advance the Swiss team.
Swiss captain Lia Walti expressed amazement at the overwhelming support, stating that the team's achievements have far exceeded their expectations. Vigorous crowd support at Stade de Geneve, with a record attendance of 26,388, invigorated the players and coaching staff.
The Swiss Football Association aims to capitalize on this momentum to double the number of female players in the country by 2027. As they prepare to face the Group B winners next, possibly Spain, the Swiss hope this tournament will have lasting impacts similar to those seen in England.
