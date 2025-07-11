Thrilling Sports Highlights: From Swiatek's Wimbledon Triumph to A'ja Wilson's Injury Update

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson faces an uncertain return after suffering a sprained wrist during a game against the New York Liberty, her team confirmed. Fortunately, Aces coach Becky Hammon clarified that there is no fracture, yet the timeline for her comeback remains undecided.

The sports world also celebrates Iga Swiatek's emphatic entry into the Wimbledon final. Swiatek stunned opponents with her remarkable prowess, besting Belinda Bencic in a swift match. The Polish clay-court specialist vanquished her grasscourt challenges, setting up a final showdown with Amanda Anisimova.

Meanwhile, Josh Manson extended his tenure with the Colorado Avalanche, signing a two-year contract extension. Unveiling the financial terms wasn't on the table, but the team's decision solidifies Manson's presence, having been a key player for over three seasons despite previous injury challenges.