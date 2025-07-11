Left Menu

Epic Showdown: PSG vs. Chelsea in FIFA's New Club World Cup Final

Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea are set to clash in the final of FIFA's revamped 32-team Club World Cup in New Jersey. The tournament, filled with surprises, has seen top clubs like Manchester City and Inter Milan exit early. PSG seeks their first world title, while Chelsea eyes redemption.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will battle Chelsea this Sunday in the finale of FIFA's 32-team Club World Cup in New Jersey. The month-long tournament, although stirring debates about scheduling, has delivered intense drama comparable to a nations' World Cup.

Both clubs, regarded as European football titans, are vying to become champions of FIFA's expanded tournament, deemed as a prelude to the 2026 World Cup. The final, set for noon in a scorching MetLife Stadium, caps off a tournament full of surprises, with underdogs causing shocking exits for powerhouses like Manchester City and Inter Milan.

In impressive form, having clinched seven of their last eight matches without allowing a single goal, PSG are eager for their first world title after a triumphant Champions League victory. Under Manager Luis Enrique, the team has blossomed into a dynamic force.

