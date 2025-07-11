Tottenham's Ambitious Rebuild: Kudus and Gibbs-White Set for Spurs

In a significant move for Tottenham, the club completed the signing of Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham. According to British media, the deal is worth 55 million pounds, reflecting Tottenham's strategy to strengthen their squad under the guidance of new coach Thomas Frank.

Simultaneously, Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is poised to join the team, with reports indicating a pending 60-million-pound transfer. Gibbs-White played a pivotal role in Forest's recent success, helping the club secure European football for the first time since 1996.

In an interview on Tottenham's website, Kudus highlighted his enthusiasm for the club's project and the opportunity to develop under Frank, known for nurturing talented players. As Tottenham continues its rebuild, these strategic signings aim to boost the team's performance in the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)