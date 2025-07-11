Left Menu

Pope Defends Strategic Shift Against India: Flexibility Over 'Bazball'

England adapted a conservative batting style on the opening day of the third Test against India, as explained by vice-captain Ollie Pope. Despite usually aggressive play, conditions demanded patience and composure, resulting in a score of 251/4. Pope highlighted the importance of respecting the conditions and adapting strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:33 IST
England vice-captain Ollie Pope justified the team's shift from 'Bazball' to a more reserved batting approach on the first day of the third Test against India. England posted 251/4, a result of adapting to a challenging pitch and a resilient Indian attack.

Commenting on the day's play, Pope emphasized the necessity of respecting conditions and changing strategies when facing adversarial bowling. He praised the Indian bowlers, including the returning Jasprit Bumrah, for their discipline and precision.

With Ben Stokes managing a minor niggle and key players performing crucial roles, Pope stressed the importance of adaptability and team improvement. He hoped Joe Root, who remained just a run shy of a century, would continue his form for a substantial contribution.

