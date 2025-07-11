Pope Defends Strategic Shift Against India: Flexibility Over 'Bazball'

England vice-captain Ollie Pope justified the team's shift from 'Bazball' to a more reserved batting approach on the first day of the third Test against India. England posted 251/4, a result of adapting to a challenging pitch and a resilient Indian attack.

Commenting on the day's play, Pope emphasized the necessity of respecting conditions and changing strategies when facing adversarial bowling. He praised the Indian bowlers, including the returning Jasprit Bumrah, for their discipline and precision.

With Ben Stokes managing a minor niggle and key players performing crucial roles, Pope stressed the importance of adaptability and team improvement. He hoped Joe Root, who remained just a run shy of a century, would continue his form for a substantial contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)