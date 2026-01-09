Left Menu

TMC Challenges ED Raids: A Clash Over Political Strategy and Privacy

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has approached the Calcutta High Court, contesting the Enforcement Directorate's raids on I-PAC's office and the residence of its chief. The TMC alleges that sensitive political data was seized unlawfully, infringing on their rights and potentially jeopardizing the upcoming West Bengal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has filed a petition with the Calcutta High Court against recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids targeting the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its head. The party seeks to prevent the misuse and dissemination of documents seized during these operations.

According to the TMC, the ED confiscated sensitive political data intended for the party's strategies in the upcoming assembly elections. Alleging an "arbitrary and mala fide" exercise of authority, the TMC decried the raid as a misuse of power under the guise of investigating an alleged coal pilferage scam.

The petition highlights the seizure of confidential campaign strategies and electoral data as an unlawful attempt to disrupt the electoral process. The TMC argues this not only violates privacy rights but also jeopardizes democratic participation, necessitating court intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

