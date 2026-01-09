TMC Challenges ED Raids: A Clash Over Political Strategy and Privacy

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has filed a petition with the Calcutta High Court against recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids targeting the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its head. The party seeks to prevent the misuse and dissemination of documents seized during these operations.

According to the TMC, the ED confiscated sensitive political data intended for the party's strategies in the upcoming assembly elections. Alleging an "arbitrary and mala fide" exercise of authority, the TMC decried the raid as a misuse of power under the guise of investigating an alleged coal pilferage scam.

The petition highlights the seizure of confidential campaign strategies and electoral data as an unlawful attempt to disrupt the electoral process. The TMC argues this not only violates privacy rights but also jeopardizes democratic participation, necessitating court intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)