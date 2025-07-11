Tragic End of a Tennis Prodigy: Inside the Killing of Radhika Yadav

In a shocking incident that has rattled the city of Gurugram, former tennis player Radhika Yadav was killed by her father in their home in the upscale Sushant Lok area. The 25-year-old's murder has sent waves through the community and sports circles, leaving unanswered questions about the circumstances leading to her tragic end.

According to police investigations, Radhika's father, Deepak Yadav, has confessed to the crime, citing tensions over her running a tennis academy as a motive. Despite being financially well-off, Deepak reportedly objected to his daughter running the academy. Arguments over her pursuit of an independent career had strained their relationship.

As authorities probe further into the incident, they are considering various angles, including family dynamics and pressure linked to Radhika's income. Meanwhile, the sports world mourns the loss of a promising talent whose aspirations extended beyond the tennis court to shaping future athletes through her academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)