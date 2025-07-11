Left Menu

Tragic End of a Tennis Prodigy: Inside the Killing of Radhika Yadav

Radhika Yadav, a former tennis player, was murdered by her father at their home in Gurugram. Her father, Deepak Yadav, confessed to shooting her due to disputes about her tennis academy. Police are investigating the circumstances, uncovering tensions within the family related to Radhika's career and income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:17 IST
Tragic End of a Tennis Prodigy: Inside the Killing of Radhika Yadav
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has rattled the city of Gurugram, former tennis player Radhika Yadav was killed by her father in their home in the upscale Sushant Lok area. The 25-year-old's murder has sent waves through the community and sports circles, leaving unanswered questions about the circumstances leading to her tragic end.

According to police investigations, Radhika's father, Deepak Yadav, has confessed to the crime, citing tensions over her running a tennis academy as a motive. Despite being financially well-off, Deepak reportedly objected to his daughter running the academy. Arguments over her pursuit of an independent career had strained their relationship.

As authorities probe further into the incident, they are considering various angles, including family dynamics and pressure linked to Radhika's income. Meanwhile, the sports world mourns the loss of a promising talent whose aspirations extended beyond the tennis court to shaping future athletes through her academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025