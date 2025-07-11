Left Menu

The Semenya Saga: A Battle Between Rights and Sports Regulations

The complex case of South African runner Caster Semenya, who has been barred from competing due to her naturally high testosterone levels, continues to challenge sports regulations. Recently, the European Court of Human Rights ruled she was denied a fair hearing, potentially reshaping global sports policies moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:40 IST
The ongoing dispute surrounding South African athlete Caster Semenya's right to compete has reignited as Europe's top rights court sided with her, affirming she was denied a fair hearing. This decision breathes new life into her fight against World Athletics' regulations limiting eligibility based on testosterone levels.

Semenya's case stands at the intersection of personal rights and sports fairness, with implications extending beyond track and field. Born with differences of sex development (DSD), she faces regulations demanding hormone suppression, which she contests as discriminatory.

The broader sports world watches closely as the case awaits a decision at the Swiss Supreme Court and possibly at sport's highest court, a verdict that could redefine eligibility rules for athletes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

