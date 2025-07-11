The Semenya Saga: A Battle Between Rights and Sports Regulations

The ongoing dispute surrounding South African athlete Caster Semenya's right to compete has reignited as Europe's top rights court sided with her, affirming she was denied a fair hearing. This decision breathes new life into her fight against World Athletics' regulations limiting eligibility based on testosterone levels.

Semenya's case stands at the intersection of personal rights and sports fairness, with implications extending beyond track and field. Born with differences of sex development (DSD), she faces regulations demanding hormone suppression, which she contests as discriminatory.

The broader sports world watches closely as the case awaits a decision at the Swiss Supreme Court and possibly at sport's highest court, a verdict that could redefine eligibility rules for athletes globally.

