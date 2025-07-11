Key Teammate Cattaneo Withdraws from Tour de France
Mattia Cattaneo, a crucial team member supporting Tour de France contender Remco Evenepoel, has withdrawn from the race. He struggled at the back of the peloton during Stage 7 between Saint-Malo and Mûr-de-Bretagne and retired after 70 kilometers. Evenepoel remains in third overall, closely following the race leaders.
Mattia Cattaneo, a vital team member for Tour de France hopeful Remco Evenepoel, unexpectedly exited the competition. Cattaneo, riding for Soudal Quick-Step, was visibly struggling during Stage 7, leading to his withdrawal after only 70 kilometers.
Friday's stage between Saint-Malo and Mûr-de-Bretagne saw Evenepoel holding his position in third place overall, 43 seconds behind Mathieu van der Poel, the current race leader. Tadej Pogacar, a three-time Tour champion, was in second, trailing van der Poel by just one second.
A five-man breakaway group, including former Tour champion Geraint Thomas, took the lead shortly after the stage began, establishing an early advantage of 1 minute and 40 seconds by the 86-kilometer mark.
