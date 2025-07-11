Key Teammate Cattaneo Withdraws from Tour de France

Mattia Cattaneo, a vital team member for Tour de France hopeful Remco Evenepoel, unexpectedly exited the competition. Cattaneo, riding for Soudal Quick-Step, was visibly struggling during Stage 7, leading to his withdrawal after only 70 kilometers.

Friday's stage between Saint-Malo and Mûr-de-Bretagne saw Evenepoel holding his position in third place overall, 43 seconds behind Mathieu van der Poel, the current race leader. Tadej Pogacar, a three-time Tour champion, was in second, trailing van der Poel by just one second.

A five-man breakaway group, including former Tour champion Geraint Thomas, took the lead shortly after the stage began, establishing an early advantage of 1 minute and 40 seconds by the 86-kilometer mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)