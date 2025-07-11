LIV Golf's Persistent Quest for Official World Golf Ranking Inclusion

LIV Golf has once again submitted its application for inclusion in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), raising questions about whether the Saudi-funded league has addressed the issues that led to the rejection of its first application nearly two years ago.

The OWGR, responsible for ranking professional golfers worldwide, confirmed receiving the application and has commenced a thorough evaluation process. The review will assess whether LIV Golf meets OWGR's strict criteria to maintain fairness and integrity in the ranking system.

In previously declined the application, the OWGR cited concerns over LIV's operating model, which limits participation to a closed roster. This has significant implications for the league's ability to earn ranking points, which are pivotal for players seeking entry into golf's major championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)