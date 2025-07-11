Boxing Takes Center Stage at U.S. Open's National Tennis Center
The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will host its first boxing event, featuring Edgar Berlanga and Shakur Stevenson. Stevenson defends his WBC lightweight title against William Zepeda, while Berlanga faces Hamzah Sheeraz. The event highlights non-traditional venues for boxing in New York City.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:21 IST
As Wimbledon concludes, the U.S. Open's National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows gears up for a night of boxing, a first for the venue.
Featured fighters Shakur Stevenson and Edgar Berlanga take the spotlight in Louis Armstrong Stadium this Saturday, promising an electrifying show.
The event epitomizes a trend in New York City boxing—utilizing unconventional venues, such as Times Square in May, offering fans fresh experiences and innovative sports entertainment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement