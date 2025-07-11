Boxing Takes Center Stage at U.S. Open's National Tennis Center

As Wimbledon concludes, the U.S. Open's National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows gears up for a night of boxing, a first for the venue.

Featured fighters Shakur Stevenson and Edgar Berlanga take the spotlight in Louis Armstrong Stadium this Saturday, promising an electrifying show.

The event epitomizes a trend in New York City boxing—utilizing unconventional venues, such as Times Square in May, offering fans fresh experiences and innovative sports entertainment.

