Jannik Sinner Breaks Djokovic's Wimbledon Streak

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals, ending Djokovic's streak of reaching the men's singles final for eight years. Sinner, with an excellent performance, will face Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Djokovic, at 38, struggled physically and couldn't mount a comeback against the top seed Sinner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:29 IST
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, the top seed, marked his place in history by defeating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals, marking the first time in eight years that Djokovic will miss the final.

The Italian's display of power overwhelmed the Serbian champion, resulting in a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory. Sinner will meet Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the final, repeating their thrilling face-off at the French Open.

Despite his age and prior dominance, Djokovic couldn't fend off Sinner's charge, especially after experiencing physical strain. Sinner capitalized on this, securing his victory in under two hours.

