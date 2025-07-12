Anthony Elanga Joins Newcastle United: A New Chapter in Black-and-White

Newcastle United has announced the signing of Swedish forward Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest in a long-term agreement, both Premier League clubs confirmed on Friday. Financial terms remain undisclosed, but reports suggest Newcastle agreed to an initial payment of £52 million, along with £3 million in potential bonuses for the 23-year-old winger.

Elanga expressed enthusiasm and readiness for the new challenge, stating his eagerness to wear the club's black-and-white jersey. He acknowledged Nottingham Forest for contributing significantly to his development over the past two years but emphasized his excitement to join a team actively building towards something exceptional. Newcastle's recent trophy win further motivated his transfer decision.

Elanga was instrumental in Nottingham Forest's European qualification bid, accumulating six goals and 11 assists across 38 Premier League matches. With four goals in 22 appearances for Sweden, he is set to reunite with fellow Swede Alexander Isak at Newcastle. Coach Eddie Howe praised Elanga's unique attacking skills and anticipates that his addition will bolster the team's offensive depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)