Left Menu

Anthony Elanga Joins Newcastle United: A New Chapter in Black-and-White

Swedish forward Anthony Elanga has joined Newcastle United from Nottingham Forest on a long-term deal. Though the financial details aren't disclosed, the transfer fee is reportedly £52 million with additional bonuses. Elanga seeks to bring his energy and talent to Newcastle's ongoing evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:06 IST
Anthony Elanga Joins Newcastle United: A New Chapter in Black-and-White
Anthony Elanga

Newcastle United has announced the signing of Swedish forward Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest in a long-term agreement, both Premier League clubs confirmed on Friday. Financial terms remain undisclosed, but reports suggest Newcastle agreed to an initial payment of £52 million, along with £3 million in potential bonuses for the 23-year-old winger.

Elanga expressed enthusiasm and readiness for the new challenge, stating his eagerness to wear the club's black-and-white jersey. He acknowledged Nottingham Forest for contributing significantly to his development over the past two years but emphasized his excitement to join a team actively building towards something exceptional. Newcastle's recent trophy win further motivated his transfer decision.

Elanga was instrumental in Nottingham Forest's European qualification bid, accumulating six goals and 11 assists across 38 Premier League matches. With four goals in 22 appearances for Sweden, he is set to reunite with fellow Swede Alexander Isak at Newcastle. Coach Eddie Howe praised Elanga's unique attacking skills and anticipates that his addition will bolster the team's offensive depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025