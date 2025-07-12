Sinner Ready for Wimbledon Redemption Against Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner, the top seed, insists that his heart-breaking defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final does not haunt him. Instead, it fuels his determination as the two prepare to clash again, this time on Wimbledon's prestigious grass courts.

Reflecting on their grueling match at Roland Garros, where Sinner lost despite having three match points, he acknowledges the challenge but remains unfazed. After a stellar performance against Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, Sinner is focused on the upcoming final, stating his enthusiasm for high-stakes encounters.

Despite Alcaraz's strong record and favorability, having triumphed in their last five meetings, Sinner sees this as an opportunity to exact revenge and enhance his competitive prowess. Anticipating a tough battle, he embraces the unpredictability of their rivalry, hoping to exploit the new dynamics on grass.

