Lyles Triumphs Over Tebogo: A Diamond League Showdown

American sprinter Noah Lyles demonstrated his prowess by outpacing Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo in the 200m race at the Monaco Diamond League meeting. Lyles, who faced an injury-hampered campaign, managed to quell doubts about his abilities to defend his title in Tokyo this September.

Having finished third over 200m in Paris last year and later revealing a COVID-19 diagnosis, Lyles made his comeback at Monaco memorable. Tebogo and Lyles were neck and neck around the bend, but Lyles pulled away strongly in the final 50 meters, winning in a time of 19.88 seconds compared to Tebogo's 19.97.

Kenyan runner Emmanuel Wanyonyi turned heads in the intensely competitive men's 800m, finishing in a time of 1:41.44 and leaving American Josh Hoey trailing. Meanwhile, other notable performances included Femke Bol's unbeaten streak in the 400m hurdles and Mondo Duplantis setting a new meeting record though missing out on a world record.

(With inputs from agencies.)