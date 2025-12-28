Uttar Pradesh Temples Prepare for New Year Devotee Surge

As the year 2026 draws near, Uttar Pradesh's temple towns are bracing for a significant surge of devotees. With thousands expected, cities like Mathura, Ayodhya, and Varanasi have set up comprehensive crowd management and security measures to ensure smooth festive celebrations.

Authorities are on high alert in light of the anticipated influx, with police and temple administrations reinforcing safety enhancements. In Ayodhya, despite harsh weather conditions, devotees are arriving in large numbers for visits to iconic sites like Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi.

Special arrangements have been executed in these hub areas, including secure zones, increased patrolling, and restriction of heavy vehicles. Temple rituals have been adapted to accommodate the swelling numbers, ensuring traditions are maintained amid the heightened footfall.